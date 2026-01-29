Anzeige
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 17:58
7,075 Euro
-0,35 % -0,025
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9957,10019:30
6,9857,10519:30
Kitron ASA: Order from new customer within autonomous systems for defence industry increased to EUR 12 million

(2026-01-29) Kitron has received an additional order valued at approximately EUR 5 million for the production and supply of advanced electronics for autonomous systems across air, land, and sea domains for the defence industry.

This order is in addition to the previously received order of EUR 7 million, which was announced on 22 December 2025. Therefore, the total value of orders received from this customer amounts to approximately EUR 12 million.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2026, with production to take place at European Kitron facilities.

"This order underlines Kitron's solid and growing position in the autonomous systems industry, where fast ramp-up and scalability are key abilities combined with high quality and reliability, which is the core of the Kitron business model. This supports the long-term growth ambitions we have communicated within Defence & Aerospace and further strengthens our position in this domain," says Hasse Faxe, Chief Commercial Officer of Kitron.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hasse Faxe, CCO, tel. +45 4110 9433
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com


