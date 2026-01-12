Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 14:15
6,560 Euro
+1,47 % +0,095
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5256,54514:38
6,5206,55014:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 13:34 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Completion of acquisition of DeltaNordic and issuance of consideration shares

(2026-01-12) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") on 19 November 2025 regarding the entering into agreement to, through its subsidiary Kitron Holding AB, acquire DeltaNordic AB (the "Transaction"). As disclosed in the said announcement, the purchase price for the shares in DeltaNordic AB will be partly settled by issuance of SEK 150 million in Kitron shares.

In connection with completion of the Transaction, Kitron's board of directors has today resolved to issue 2,299,612 new shares to the sellers pursuant to the existing board authorisation to issue new shares granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 24 April 2025.

1,192,927 of the consideration shares are subject to a lock-up period of 12 months and 1,106,685 consideration shares are subject to a lock-up period of 6 months on the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the consideration shares with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 21,870,247.10 divided into 218,702,471 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.