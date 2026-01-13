Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce final scintillometer results from its 2025 fall drill program on the Tetra Zone on the Broach Property. The program consisted of five diamond drill holes totaling 2,628m and extended the interpreted mineralized plunge length from 60m to 135m, an increase of 125%.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The fall 2025 program was designed to test the plunge continuity of uranium mineralization in the Tetra Zone shear. Drilling extended the known mineralized plunge length from 60m to 135m. On the down-plunge (western) side, holes PLN25-220A and PLN25-220AW1 tested continuity but appear to have intersected the structure just above the expected mineralized zone, with radioactivity and broader shearing observed in PLN25-220A. On the up-plunge (eastern) side, PLN25-221 confirmed continuity, stepping out approximately 28m from PLN25-205 (see news release, July 16, 2025). The roughly 300m of shear zone remaining in the up-plunge direction toward the Athabasca Unconformity, along with the down-plunge extent, represent first order priority areas for follow-up drilling, which we are planning to start later this month. Assays from the fall program, including PLN25-217, which intersected mineralization over a total of 29.5m, 27.5m of which is continuous and includes 2.30m of >10,000 cps between 396.70m and 407.30m, are currently at SRC and will be released as they become available."

Fall 2025 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

Tetra Zone

PLN25-221 (line 11310S):

2.0m radioactivity between 333.5m and 335.5m, and

8.5m radioactivity between 338.0m and 346.5m with a peak of 4,500 cps, and

0.5m radioactivity between 351.0m and 351.5m

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information *Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN25-220 11220S 589363 6397965 584 2 -76 Hole Abandoned N/A 143 PLN25-220A 11220S 589364 6398037 583 4 -85 421.00 421.50 0.50 310.00 164 584 PLN25-220AW1 11220S 589364 6398037 583 4 -85 Tetra Zone Exploration; no radioactivity >300cps N/A 551 PLN25-221 11310S 589460 6398040 585 49 -86 333.50 334.00 0.50 930 153 419













334.00 334.50 0.50 1800













334.50 335.00 0.50 690













335.00 335.50 0.50 300













338.00 338.50 0.50 350













338.50 339.00 0.50 310













339.00 339.50 0.50 730













339.50 340.00 0.50 850













340.00 340.50 0.50 610













340.50 341.00 0.50 340













341.00 341.50 0.50 440













341.50 342.00 0.50 550













342.00 342.50 0.50 1500













342.50 343.00 0.50 1500













343.00 343.50 0.50 4500













343.50 344.50 1.00 <300













344.50 345.00 0.50 300













345.00 346.00 1.00 <300













346.00 346.50 0.50 530













351.00 351.50 0.50 570

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Map 1. Tetra Zone Scintillometer Results - Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/280174_dbf69dd3b401fa50_003full.jpg

Image 1. Tetra Zone Scintillometer Results - Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/280174_dbf69dd3b401fa50_004full.jpg

The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry terminology; this stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation between a spectrometer and a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release may refer to neighboring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project. For additional information on the PLN Project, please refer to the report titled "Technical Report on the Patterson Lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared by SLR International Corporation with a signing date of January 25, 2023and an effective date of November 20, 2023 available at www.sedarplus.ca, and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

