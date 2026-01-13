Vaudoise and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) have announced that Vaudoise has become the first Swiss insurer to go-live on Guidewire Cloud Platform. The company has successfully implemented Guidewire ClaimCenter and is currently integrating Guidewire PolicyCenter.

By adopting Guidewire Cloud Platform, Vaudoise joins a global community of insurers focusing on insurance excellence with core modernization from a scalable, secure and rapidly updatable cloud delivery model.

Arno Suess, Head of P&C Claims at Vaudoise, said: "We are very proud of this milestone, which sets a new benchmark for our industry. With Guidewire Cloud Platform, we can now process motor insurance claims faster, with greater automation and fully digital processes. The result: faster decisions, more transparency, and a seamless experience for customers during critical moments in their lives."

Mathias Grobet, EMEA VP at Guidewire, said: "Vaudoise is well-known for its customer focus, operational excellence and agility qualities that have made it a leading insurer in the Swiss region. We are honored to assist Vaudoise in further enhancing their reputation. ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform is helping insurers across the globe to resolve claims faster, deliver accurate claims outcomes and exceed customer expectations. We look forward to continuing to support Vaudoise in their transformation journey."

About the Vaudoise Insurance Group

Vaudoise Insurance is the only private, independent insurance company with its headquarters in French-speaking Switzerland. It is one of the ten largest private insurers on the Swiss market. Founded in 1895, Vaudoise has recognized expertise in all insurance, pension, and asset management-related segments. At its agencies, clients receive a local service, both for advice and settling claims. The Group employs over 2,000 full-time employees (FTEs), around a hundred of whom are currently in training. True to its cooperative origins, it pays a share of its profits to insurance customers through premium rebates. In 2025-2026, this redistribution will amount to 44 million CHF. The equity securities of Vaudoise Insurance Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker VAHN.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

