Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced that it has engaged RedChip Companies ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations and strategic communications efforts.

"We are at a pivotal point in Comprehensive Healthcare's evolution," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "With accelerating client wins, positive adjusted EBITDA, and continued innovation across our Novus 360 platform, we believe this is the right time to significantly expand our engagement with the investment community. RedChip's proven ability to amplify its clients' investment narratives and its broad reach among both institutional and retail investors will help us more effectively articulate our strategy, execution, and long-term value proposition."

CHS has recently achieved meaningful operational and financial milestones, including multi-year enterprise client agreements, a strengthened balance sheet, and ongoing enhancements to its Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration SaaS platform, which is driving automation, transparency, and cost containment for self-funded employers, third-party administrators, pension funds, hospitals, and multi-employer unions across North America.

Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip, commented, "Comprehensive Healthcare Systems has built a compelling and highly scalable platform addressing a large, underserved segment of the healthcare and pension administration market. The Company's transition to positive adjusted EBITDA, growing enterprise client base, and continued investment in AI-driven and compliance-focused platform enhancements position CHS for sustained growth. We look forward to working closely with management to help communicate the Company's progress, vision, and investment thesis to the global investment community through RedChip's integrated investor relations, media, and digital distribution platform."

Under the terms of the agreement, RedChip will receive US$7,500 per month, beginning January 9, 2026, and 150,000 stock options under the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan") for six months of investor awareness services. Each Option is exercisable into one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options vest quarterly in equal tranches over a 6-month period from the date of grant, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the Plan, the TSXV, and applicable securities laws. CHS has also agreed to pay a one-time US$60,000 fee for a two-week national media and TV ad campaign to be aired in the first quarter of 2026, timing of which will be mutually decided by the Company and RedChip. The engagement of RedChip remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

