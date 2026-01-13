Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to report sampling results from a prospecting and sampling program completed in the fall of 2025.

The Slesse Gold Claims area ("Slesse" or the "Property") is comprised of 14 mineral claims covering approximately 1,989 hectares south of Sardis, British Columbia, adjacent to the USA border. 11 of the mineral claims covering approximately 1,567 hectares were acquired pursuant to an asset purchase agreement on November 27, 2025, and Sasquatch made application through BC Mineral Titles Online for the remaining 3 mineral claims covering approximately 422 hectares. The application process is expected to be completed within 30-90 days before registration of these 3 claims can be confirmed.

A total of 30 samples were taken from 3 Property areas (as depicted in Figure 1 below), these being the Red Mountain Fault Zone, the Glacier Zone, and the McFarlene Creek Zone. These zones are area references only, and not meant to suggest specific exploration targets, which have not yet been delineated. The purpose of the prospecting and sampling program was to test various areas which appeared to have significant mineralization either in bedrock or in float boulders, and to subsequently narrow the Company's focus to conduct more investigations, if and where warranted.

Highlights from the now completed program include:

10 of 12 samples taken from the Red Mountain Fault Zone exceeded 1g/t gold , with the two highest returning 135.5 g/t and 700 g/t gold respectively.

, with the two highest returning respectively. 8 of 12 samples taken from the Red Mountain Fault Zone exceeded 5% copper , with the two highest at 22.8% and 14.65% copper . In each copper sample exceeding 5%, gold was also highly anomalous, ranging from 3.54 g/t to 19.85 g/t gold .

, with the two highest at . In each copper sample exceeding was also highly anomalous, ranging from . One sample from the Red Mountain Fault Zone (which did not contain anomalous copper) contained 121 g/t silver and 135.5 g/t gold.

At its south end the Red Mountain Fault Zone is 150m from the historic Red Mountain Gold Mine, just off property and across the border in the USA, which produced for 30 years and closed due to a fire in 1942 (more on this below).

A full table of the 30 samples, their coordinates and respective lab results is reproduced here, and is also available on the Company website at sasquatchresources.com. A map showing the Property and the areas sampled is reproduced below in Figure 1.

Readers are cautioned that the potential quantities and grades are conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Figure 1. Slesse Gold Claims Sampling Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/280143_afe414cb74d0f967_002full.jpg

While 18 of the 30 samples taken did not return particularly interesting results, a very high proportion of the remaining 12 samples taken from one area in particular, the Red Mountain Fault Zone, returned excellent values for gold and copper. In one case in this same area, a sample returned low copper but was highly anomalous for silver and gold. The Company plans to engage in further exploration activities in the spring, this time concentrating efforts in the Red Mountain Fault Zone and extending north.

The Red Mountain Fault Zone is immediately adjacent, and continues north, from the historic Red Mountain Gold Mine, which operated from 1913-1942. It was a small-scale operation estimated to have had a total production of 80,000 tons at an average mill-head grade of 17 g/t gold (as described in Washington Division of Geology and Earth Resources, Information Circular 99, April 2005, revised January 2008). The production at the off property Red Mountain Gold Mine is historical in nature and does not constitute a mineral resource estimate, nor does it prove that such a resource may be found on the Slesse Property. Further work is required to determine size, grade, and extent of mineralization on the property. A large fire in 1942 destroyed the existing mining infrastructure, and since then only artisanal work has taken place there. The area is difficult to access, particularly so from the USA side, but there are old logging roads, long overgrown, which could be refurbished to provide access from the Canadian side. There is a large regional fault that runs through the red Mountain Mine and extends north toward and through the historic Mountain Goat Mines (which are within the claim areas the Company has applied for - see Figure 1). Also see Assessment report 33,679 by Apex Geoscience, author Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geol., 2008.

Sasquatch CEO, Peter Smith, commented, "Our fall prospecting and sampling expedition was a great success. Given the extensive mining history in the area, we certainly knew we'd find something interesting, and it seems we've successfully narrowed our future focus to a zone which looks to have some truly outstanding potential. The same regional fault that hosts the previously-successful-for-30-years and apparently long-forgotten Red Mountain Mine, appears to continue into Canada and has given us some outstanding early results. If higher grades like the ones we've experienced thus far in the Red Mountain Fault Zone continue, there could be some economic potential even at a small scale, applying the same ore-sorting process that we hope to use with waste rock at Mount Sicker and elsewhere. Moreover, we know there is waste rock from historical mining activity at the old Mountain Goat Mines, and we look forward to getting boots on the ground there to assess its potential. Special recognition to Justin Deveault, one of our Directors, who researched the history of the area, using both BC and Washinton State databases, and then followed it up with some rugged and challenging prospecting. We seem to have unlocked some serious potential value here."

Qualified Person

Darcy Vis B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 who is independent to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr.Vis has verified the scientific and technical information by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QAQC)

The most recent work conducted on the Property by the Company, as outlined in this news release, utilized ALS Geochemistry Labs in North Vancouver, BC (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified) for assay analysis using methods ME-MS61, Au-AA25, Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, ME-OG62, and Cu-OG62. ALS Geochemistry has no relationship with the Company. Sample shipment was conducted using industry-standard chain of custody procedures. Due to the preliminary nature of the field geochemistry programs, no blind analytical blanks and standards were utilized by the Company and only the internal procedures employed by the commercial lab were utilized for QA/QC protocols. Field notes, sample locations, lab certified reference materials, and assay results were reviewed, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that these procedures and protocols are sufficient given the current stage of exploration on the Property.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280143

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.