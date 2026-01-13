Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: TGLDF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrico (Rick) Paolone and Dain Currie as directors of the Company, strengthening the Company's leadership team with extensive capital markets, governance, and mining-sector expertise. Mr. Paolone has also been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Paolone brings more than 32 years of experience advising institutional portfolio managers across Canada and the United States. He previously served as Executive Vice President and founding Partner of the Capital Markets Division at Haywood Securities Inc., and as Branch Manager of the firm's Toronto office. Mr. Paolone has extensive experience in capital raising and capital markets transactions for early-stage public companies, with a focus on the natural resources sector, including precious metals and energy. He brings deep experience in corporate governance, strategic advisory, and capital formation. Mr. Paolone holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and bachelor's degrees in finance and economics.

Mr. Currie is a capital markets and corporate strategy professional with over 20 years of experience advising private and public companies, primarily in the mining and natural resource sectors. He began his career as an investment advisor focused on junior resource markets and was most recently with Haywood Securities. Since that time, Mr. Currie has worked closely with management teams and boards on strategic planning, capital allocation, financing strategy, and governance, and has remained actively involved in the sector through principal investments and strategic advisory roles.

Mr. Currie is President and Director of Oceanside Strategies Inc., and a Partner and Director of Oceanside Group. He has previously served as a director of South Pacific Metals Corp., Intertidal Capital Corp., and Wittering Capital Corp.

Devin Pickell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Rick and Dain to the Board. Rick's decades of capital markets leadership and governance experience, combined with his appointment as Chairman, significantly strengthen the Company at an important stage of its growth. Dain brings corporate strategy and capital markets expertise, along with a strong understanding of the junior mining sector. Together, their experience will support disciplined execution as we advance our exploration strategy and continue building long-term value in the Red Lake district."

John Newell has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Newell will now act as an advisor to the Company.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 1,320 km2 prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today, though mineralization elsewhere in the Red Lake mining district is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Company's properties.

For further information, please contact:

Renegade Gold Inc.

Devin Pickell

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all requisite approvals will be received, and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280153

Source: Renegade Gold Inc.