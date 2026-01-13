

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DALRQ.PK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.219 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $843 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $16.003 billion from $15.559 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.219 Bln. vs. $843 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $16.003 Bln vs. $15.559 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.90



