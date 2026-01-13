Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is part of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Gold Project located in Suriname. The Company completed 4,189 metres ("m") of drilling in the second half of 2025 and diamond drilling will resume this month.

Hole 25RADD-011 intersected 11.0 m grading 7.33 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") from 69.0 m, including 4.0 m at 14.59 g/t Au , and 24.0 m at 0.57 g/t Au from 28.6 m (Figures 1 and 2).

Hole 25RADD-012 intersected 10.0 m at 1.08 g/t Au from 29.0 m, including 0.6 m at 11.64 g/t Au , and 3.0 m at 1.15 g/t Au from 87.5 m.

The above intercepts are at shallow depths representing potential open-pittable targets.

Hole 25RADD-013 intersected 2.5 m grading 5.27 g/t Au from 299.0 m and 1.0 m grading 44.60 g/t Au from 389.5 m.

The additional holes shown in Table 1 intersected gold mineralization associated with the Poeketi shear and confirm the continuation and extension of the shear-hosted gold system.

The mineralized shear corridor ranges from 50 to 150 m in width and the current drilling, trenching, and historic drilling suggest mineralization can be defined for at least 900 metres of strike.

Assay results from a further 4 diamond drill holes are pending.

Drilling will continue at Randy's Pit target, starting in January, with the intent to expand the mineralized shear zone along strike and downdip.

The discovery of additional high-grade gold shoots like those encountered in 25RADD-004 (NR November 6, 2025) and this release are the objective.

Drill intercepts in fresh rock are associated with strong silica-sericite-ankerite alteration in basaltic host rocks that have been sheared into proto-mylonitic to mylonitic rock with grey to white quartz carbonate veins, transposed within the same sheared fabric. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are observed along shear planes, vein selvages as well as within late-stage fractures, which is typical for orogenic gold systems in the Guiana Shield. Intercepts within the saprolite have oxidized sulfide box-works and sugary veins. All the shear zones are north-northwest striking, dipping to the west.

Table 1: Mineralized intercepts* of December 2025 holes drilled by Sranan Gold

EPSG: 32621, UTM 21N WGS 84

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 25RADD-010

102.0 109.0 7.0 0.37

114.0 116.0 2.0 1.10

173.0 180.0 7.0 0.59

194.0 197.0 3.0 1.74 25RADD-011

28.6 53.0 24.4 0.57

69.0 80.0 11.0 7.33 Including 69.0 73.0 4.0 14.59 25RADD-012

29.0 39.0 10.0 1.08 Including 34.0 39.0 5.0 2.02 And including 35.4 36.0 0.6 11.64

87.5 90.5 3.0 1.15 25RADD-013

194.0 201.0 7.0 0.82

207.0 210.0 3.0 0.41

247.0 270.0 23.0 0.59 Including 247.0 248.0 1.0 9.11

282.0 286.0 4.0 0.79

299.0 301.5 2.5 5.27 Including 299.0 300.0 1.0 12.71

319.0 329.0 10.0 0.84

360.0 367.0 7.0 0.65

389.5 390.5 1.0 44.60 25RADD-014

0.0 17.5 17.5 0.82 Including 11.5 17.5 6.0 1.88 25RADD-015

32.0 34.0 2.0 0.41

46.0 50.5 4.5 0.47 25RADD-016

0.0 4.5 4.5 0.51

29.5 31.0 1.5 10.76

100.5 104.0 3.5 0.42

*Intercepts above 0.3 g/t Au with internal dilution up to 10m tolerated.

NOTE: Widths shown are sampled intervals along the drill hole and do not represent true widths or thickness. True widths are unknown.

Table 2: Coordinates and orientations of Drill Holes Reported in this Release

Hole ID UTME (m) UTMN (m) Elevation (m) Target Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) 25RADD-011 766350 455475 146.7 Randy's Pit 90 -55 207 25RADD-012 766340 455496 143.3 Randy's Pit 90 -45 197 25RADD-013 766548 455447 161.7 Randy's Pit 270 -45 402 25RADD-014 766553 455299 167.7 Randy's Pit 270 -45 403 25RADD-015 766344 455272 149.0 Randy's Pit 90 -45 206 25RADD-016 766400 455248 157.3 Randy's Pit 90 -45 155

Figure 1. Plan map of drilling at Randy's Pit Target showing mineralized intercepts and Poeketi Shear corridor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/280178_94a529f124e7da4c_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross Section looking north with hole 25RADD-011 showing high grades associated with the Poeketi Shear corridor and significant intercepts at shallow depths

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/280178_94a529f124e7da4c_002full.jpg

Dennis LaPoint, SVP, Exploration and Business Development, states, "The robust nature of the Poeketi shear system represents just the first of many targets to be tested by Sranan at the Tapanahony Project. We are all looking forward to a very productive 2026 to further develop Randy's Pit and Poeketi targets as well as exploration on the many other earlier stage targets. An excellent technical and drill team is in place with a very productive 2025 behind us."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed and showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Core logging, photography, and sampling are completed under strict industry standard QA/QC protocols (Oreas certified reference materials, assayed coarse blanks, duplicates of core).

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts. Sranan also owns the Aida Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

