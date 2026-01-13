

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $13.025 billion, or $4.63 per share. This compares with $14.005 billion, or $4.81 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $45.798 billion from $42.768 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $13.025 Bln. vs. $14.005 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.63 vs. $4.81 last year. -Revenue: $45.798 Bln vs. $42.768 Bln last year.



For the fourth quarter, the lender recorded total loans of $1.493 trillion, compared with $1.347 trillion in the same period last year. Total deposits stood at $2.559 trillion as against the prior year's $2.406 trillion.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects a net interest income of around $103 billion. JPMorgan anticipates net interest income, excluding markets, of approximately $95 billion for the year.



For fiscal 2025, the company has registered a net interest income of $95.443 billion.



