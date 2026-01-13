Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 24,000-hectare ("Ha") Fauro property ("Fauro"), located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands.

Recent prospecting and geological mapping at the Meriguna Target within the Fauro Property were undertaken to validate historical sampling results and further refine target generation. Historical exploration at Meriguna includes drill intercepts of up to 35 metres grading 2.08 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, trench results of 8 metres at 27.95 g/t Au, and rock samples returning values of up to 173 g/t Au. In addition, limited alluvial mining is currently being conducted by local landowners, providing further evidence of significant near-surface gold mineralization.

CEO John Florek commented:

"Sankamap is actively advancing two significant mineralized systems within its 100%-owned Oceania Project. Both the Kuma and Fauro projects demonstrate strong potential for significant gold and copper mineralization.

"At the Fauro Property, multiple mineralized targets are situated along the rim of an ancient volcanic caldera, where sampling has returned exceptional gold and copper results. Recent work at the Kiovakase Target has yielded high-grade gold values of up to 19.25 g/t Au, together with standout copper values reaching 4.09% Cu (see press release dated July 16, 2025).

"Recent sampling at the Meriguna Target, located approximately 2.5 km north of Kiovakase, has also identified strong mineralization comparable to that observed at Meriguna, further highlighting the scale and continuity of the mineralized system."

Highlights

Visible gold identified throughout the property in surface alluvial workings from local artisanal miners at the Meriguna Prospect.

Rock samples collected at Meriguna display similar alteration observed at our Kiovakase Target located 2.5 km to the south.

Recent sampling at the Kiovakase Target returned values of up to 19.25 g/t Au and 4.09% Cu, representing the highest copper grades reported to date on the Fauro Property and supporting potential for a porphyry system at depth.

The ongoing exploration program at the Fauro Property is focused on expanding and refining historical mineralized zones to generate high-priority drill targets for 2026.





Figure 1: Fauro tenement boundaries with magnetic overlay and target historical highlights.

Discussion

The Fauro Property is strategically situated along a regional copper-gold (Cu-Au) trend known for hosting major deposits, including Panguna and Lihir (see press release dated May 7, 2025). Fauro shares key tectonic and geological features with both Panguna and Lihir and is situated in a largely underexplored region.

Lihir containing 71 Moz Au1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Proven+Probable ("P&P"), 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred) and Panguna containing 19.3 Moz Au + 5.3 Mt Cu2 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred).

The initial phase of the exploration program at Fauro was strategically designed to validate historical surficial assay results, engage with local communities, and evaluate terrain and logistical conditions in preparation for a forthcoming drill campaign. As part of this effort, fifteen preliminary grab samples were collected from the Meriguna Target, one of three historically explored zones on the property (see Figure 1).

The Meriguna Target is underpinned by historically elevated trench, drill, and grab sample grades (see Figure 2). The area is also subject to active local alluvial mining, where gold is visually observable at surface through panning and sluicing, providing additional confirmation of significant near-surface mineralization.





Figure 2: Fauro Property-Meriguna target illustrating historical highlights with new sample locations from November 2025 sampling (annotated in yellow).

Figure 3: Selected rock samples from Meriguna target, Fauro.

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Gold was analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Fauro property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

Next Steps at the Fauro Property - 2026 Exploration

Historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical work at the Fauro Property have identified multiple near-surface epithermal gold systems with potential for an underlying porphyry system. Recent rock sampling at the Meriguna target is intended to confirm significant surface gold mineralization.

A phased exploration program is planned for 2026, beginning with continuation of systematic sampling to validate historical surface results. These data will guide follow-up geophysical surveys, if warranted, targeting signatures characteristic of porphyry and epithermal systems.

Results will be integrated with existing datasets to design a focused drill program aimed at confirming historical intersections and testing extensions of mineralization that remain open at depth and along strike.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newmont's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au3; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au4. Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au4, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au4, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

4. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

