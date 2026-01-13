Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene"), a leading innovator in synthetic fuel technology, announces the appointment of Canon Bryan as member of the Syntholene Board of Directors. Mr. Bryan's extensive background in finance, entrepreneurship, and executive management spanning over 30 years positions him as a key contributor to the company's growth and strategic initiatives.





Mr. Bryan is an accomplished financial strategist and cofounder of multiple successful ventures, including Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ: IMSR), NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB), and Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC), the largest Uranium mining company in the USA. Mr. Bryan is not a Director or Officer of any of these companies at this time. Notably, Mr. Bryan's role as former Chief Financial Officer and former Director at Terrestrial Energy was to support over $1.4 billion in equity financing, government grants and loan guarantees, advancing next-generation small modular nuclear reactor technology. He is also a cofounder of Syntholene.

Highlights of Canon Bryan's Career:

Cofounder of Terrestrial Energy, recently listed on NASDAQ.

Cofounder of Uranium Energy Corp, listed on the NYSE-AMEX.

Founder of NioCorp, listed on NASDAQ, which is developing the Elk Creek Niobium Project, the largest and highest-grade niobium deposit in North America.

Founder of SuperCritical Materials, a private company developing uranium and critical metals extraction from seawater technology.

Appointed to the United Nations Global Compact Board of Directors, where he provides financial expertise to advance global energy development and policy goals.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Mr. Bryan has served on multiple boards, including the Texas Nuclear Alliance, the Canadian Hydrogen Association, and others. His advocacy for advanced energy and innovative technologies aligns closely with Syntholene's mission to deliver carbon-negative fuels at gigawatt scale.

"Canon is a visionary, world expert, and seasoned veteran of the global energy economy," said Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene. "His experience in finance, energy, and sustainability will be invaluable as we deploy our operations and advance the global adoption of high performance, low cost, and carbon neutral synthetic fuels."

Canon Bryan commented on his appointment, "I'm honored to join Syntholene's board and to work with a team that combines deep technical excellence with disciplined execution. The company's synthetic fuel platform has the potential to reshape how liquid fuels are produced and distributed globally. I look forward to supporting Syntholene as it scales its technology and builds long-term value."

As a Director, Mr. Bryan will support corporate strategy, stakeholder engagement, recruitment, and project management. His expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and fostering strategic partnerships will make him an impact player in Syntholene's ambitious path forward. Mr. Bryan was appointed to the Board on closing of the recently completed reverse takeover transaction. Please refer to Syntholene's filing statement dated November 30, 2025 available on SEDAR+ for additional details.

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel (eSAF), manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral eFuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

Syntholene's power-to-liquid strategy harnesses thermal energy to power proprietary integrations of hydrogen production and fuel synthesis. Syntholene has secured 20MW of dedicated energy to support the Company's upcoming demonstration facility and commercial scale-up.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the definitive agreement, successful implementation of the test facility, commercial scalability, technical and economic viability, anticipated geothermal power availability, anticipated benefit of eFuel, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to execute its business plan, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that there will be market adoption, and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

