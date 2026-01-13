West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon. The Company has engaged ERCOSPLAN Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH ("ERCOSPLAN"), a preeminent global potash specialist consulting company with significant experience in the West African Potash Basin, to complete an AACE Class 3 Definitive Feasibility Study for the Banio Potash Project.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented, "We are very pleased to have initiated a Definitive Feasibility Study at Banio after completion of our recent Mineral Resource Estimate which yielded Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources totaling 2,453 Billion tonnes grading 16.6% KCl, and Inferred Resource totaling 3,559 Billion tonnes also grading 15.6% KCl. The launch of the feasibility study and recently initiated ESIA mark the transition from the exploration to the development stage. We look forward to working with ERCOSPLAN as we continue to develop the Banio Potash Project in preparation for our Mining License application. The company is fully funded to complete the DFS and all associated trade-off studies in partnership with US International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC") which has committed US $3M to cover the Feasibility Study costs."

Additional details regarding the Mineral Resource Estimate referenced above can be found in the Company's news releases dated December 29, 2025 and November 17, 2025.

The DFS will evaluate a solution mining operation with a base production scenario of 800,000 Tonnes Per Year (TPY) as well as significantly larger production rates of Muriate of Potash (MOP). Several technical and trade-off studies are currently in progress including dissolution tests, hydrogeological studies, creep tests, cold vs. hot leaching evaluations, port options for the project as well as high purity salt marketing studies. The DFS will run in parallel to the Company's recently announced ESIA as both are expected to be completed in H2 2026 and will be presented to the government of Gabon as part of the Company's application for a Mining License. The Company will continue with further drilling as well.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project.

