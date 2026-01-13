Anzeige
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q4 and Annual 2025 Investor Call Details

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report its Q4 and annual 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 1 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-0011 entry code 743835.

or URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2773/51835

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:
Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 51835
International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 51835
Encore Replay Expiration Date: March 05, 2026

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/polaris-renewable-energy-announces-q4-and-annual-2025-investor-call-details-1126663

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
