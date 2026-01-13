Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences Reinforces Global Supply Leadership with Halal Certification Renewal

Renewal marks over a decade of Halal compliance, securing critical supply chains for biopharmaceutical growth markets through 2026 and beyond.





MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the industry leader in 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and yeast extracts, announced today that it has successfully renewed its Halal certification from The Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA). This certification reinforces Nu-Tek's decade-long standing as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial fermentation sectors.

Halal certification is essential for materials distributed throughout the Middle East and Southeast Asia-markets currently facing heightened regulatory standards slated for 2026. By maintaining these rigorous standards, Nu-Tek provides its global partners with an ethically sourced, high-performance supply chain that is technically and culturally compliant with evolving international requirements.

"We strive to be the partner that understands both the complex science of raw materials and the specific nuances of our customers' regional market expectations," said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Our sustained Halal designation enhances our ability to meet the expanding demand for compliant, animal-free ingredients in the world's fastest-growing biopharmaceutical hubs."

As the industry shifts toward a more holistic view of raw material qualification, incorporating religious and ethical considerations alongside technical specifications, Nu-Tek remains at the forefront. This designation, paired with the company's Kosher/Organic certifications, and proprietary Variability Reduction Program (VRP), underscores Nu-Tek's commitment to providing the most predictable and accessible raw material solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry.

