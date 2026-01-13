Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H4CC | ISIN: US6294342000 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NU TEK INDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NU TEK INDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 15:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences Reinforces Global Supply Leadership with Halal Certification Renewal

  • Renewal marks over a decade of Halal compliance, securing critical supply chains for biopharmaceutical growth markets through 2026 and beyond.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, the industry leader in 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and yeast extracts, announced today that it has successfully renewed its Halal certification from The Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA). This certification reinforces Nu-Tek's decade-long standing as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial fermentation sectors.

Halal certification is essential for materials distributed throughout the Middle East and Southeast Asia-markets currently facing heightened regulatory standards slated for 2026. By maintaining these rigorous standards, Nu-Tek provides its global partners with an ethically sourced, high-performance supply chain that is technically and culturally compliant with evolving international requirements.

"We strive to be the partner that understands both the complex science of raw materials and the specific nuances of our customers' regional market expectations," said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Our sustained Halal designation enhances our ability to meet the expanding demand for compliant, animal-free ingredients in the world's fastest-growing biopharmaceutical hubs."

As the industry shifts toward a more holistic view of raw material qualification, incorporating religious and ethical considerations alongside technical specifications, Nu-Tek remains at the forefront. This designation, paired with the company's Kosher/Organic certifications, and proprietary Variability Reduction Program (VRP), underscores Nu-Tek's commitment to providing the most predictable and accessible raw material solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1(952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e540576-ddcd-4440-9264-e238409147b5

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3db37752-2106-41c7-ad4a-dc17dc2e46e6


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.