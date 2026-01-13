Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NU E" or the "Company") is advancing two high-quality solar generation projects in the County of Lethbridge, Alberta - Lethbridge Two (12 MW) and Lethbridge Three (155 MW) - representing a combined 167 MW of fully permitted renewable energy capacity in one of Canada's most strategic and supply-constrained power markets.

Key Highlights

Critical path progress for core Alberta asset portfolio reflects continued derisking of value

Local and global market tailwinds for power demand create resilient economic backstops

A substantial and growing portfolio of international projects provides diversified upside

Project Overview: Land, Permitting & Approvals

The Lethbridge portfolio reflects both scale and flexibility:

Both projects are covered under a fully granted Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) permit issued in December 2024, with no material conditions, following the successful completion of stakeholder engagement, environmental and wildlife studies, and detailed technical assessments. These approvals place NU E with truly shovel-ready, utility-scale assets from a regulatory standpoint.

Lethbridge Three (155 MW) provides NU E with a flagship, utility-scale asset capable of supporting long-term power offtake, data center, and industrial demand.

Lethbridge Two (12 MW) offers a fast-track, modular project that can be developed independently or bundled strategically.

Together, these assets demonstrate NU E's disciplined, stage-gated development model, where regulatory certainty, land control, and interconnection progress are secured before capital deployment.

NU E has also secured full land control across both project sites and is now advancing through Alberta's interconnection process, with municipal rezoning and development permitting underway - the final stages required to position the projects for construction, financing, and commercialization. In practical terms, NU E now holds a scarce, fully permitted call option on Alberta power at a time when new approvals are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain.

Battery energy storage systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting these projects, improving grid stability, enabling higher solar utilization, and enhancing project economics. Storage integration also aligns with NU E's broader strategy to develop flexible, dispatchable clean energy infrastructure - an area that reflects the Company's leadership experience in battery-based energy systems.

"These projects represent a milestone and long-term vision," said Broderick Gunning, President & CEO of NU E Power Corp. "We have done the hard work - securing permits, land, and regulatory approvals - and that discipline is now turning into real, buildable megawatts. As we move into 2026, this momentum continues with the integration of battery storage across our portfolio, allowing us to unlock more value from every megawatt developed. Battery-based energy systems are a core component and part of my background, and they will be a key pillar of NU E's next phase of growth."

Local Market Tailwinds

As Alberta faces increasing grid constraints, accelerating data-center and electrification demand, and limited new project approvals, NU E's fully permitted Lethbridge portfolio positions the Company to participate meaningfully in one of North America's most supply-constrained and valuable power markets.

Management believes that flexibility in timing is a key strategic advantage in the current Alberta power market, where interconnection capacity, contracted offtake, and construction economics continue to evolve. The Company intends to exercise this flexibility in a disciplined manner, aligned with prevailing market conditions and long-term shareholder interests.

Global Market Exposure

NU E continues to advance these projects through defined financing and construction milestones as part of its broader strategy to assemble large-megawatt positions in key strategic power markets, creating durable shareholder value through disciplined infrastructure development.

NU E has built a rapidly expanding international portfolio spanning Malaysia, Mongolia, Brazil, and Africa, giving the Company direct exposure to some of the world's most power-constrained and fastest-growing energy and digital-infrastructure regions-together creating a geographically diversified pipeline that allows NU E to allocate capital to the highest-return projects while building a globally scalable platform for next-generation power and compute infrastructure.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is a hybrid energy-compute infrastructure platform positioned at the intersection of power markets, compute demand, and regulatory constraints. The Company develops and advances strategically located infrastructure nodes that integrate generation, storage, and flexible load, monetizing energy across multiple demand vectors.

NU E is not an energy developer or a data-centre operator in the traditional sense. Each site is designed as a deployable infrastructure node within a scalable global network-built to relieve power bottlenecks and serve the accelerating needs of digital and industrial economies.

Breaking the Power Bottleneck.

