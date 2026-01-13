

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, a division of Morgan Stanley (MS), Tuesday announced a majority investment in Olsson, Inc., an employee-owned engineering and design firm.



The financial details of the transaction has not been disclosed.



Lincoln, Nebraska-based Olsson currently employs more than 2,000 employees in 35 offices throughout the United States.



The company expects the investment to leverage its extensive experience within the infrastructure services space to accelerate an already strong track record of both organic and inorganic growth.



Currently, MS is trading at $182.41, down 2.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



