

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Romanian startup .lumen to scale intelligent guide glasses.



Designed to replicate the essential functions of a guide dog, the glasses will combine artificial intelligence, six integrated cameras, and real-time haptic feedback on a single wearable headset.



The device could continuously scan and understand the environment in real time, detecting obstacles, identifying safe paths, and guiding the user with gentle directional vibrations.



Under this collaboration, Arrow will help the startup with engineering and supply chain services, inventory reliability, cost control, and improved performance of the complex wearable technology.



Currently, ARW is trading at $116.14, up 0.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



