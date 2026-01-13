Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced agreement with Rev Exploration Corp. ("Rev Exploration") (CSE: REVX).

Pursuant to the agreement, Naughty Ventures has sold its hydrogen-related assets located in Quebec and Ontario to Rev Exploration. In consideration for the transaction, 500,000 common shares of Rev Exploration Corp. have been issued to Naughty Ventures.

Blair Naughty, CEO of Naughty Ventures, commented:

"We are pleased to complete this transaction with Rev Exploration. We believe Rev Exploration, with its specific focus and expertise in the hydrogen sector, is well positioned to advance these assets. This transaction allows Naughty Ventures to maintain exposure to the project through equity ownership while we continue to focus on advancing our other projects and pursuing additional strategic transactions."

The Company notes that the shares of Rev Exploration received are subject to applicable securities laws and any applicable resale restrictions.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the transaction.

About Naughty Ventures

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"



CEO and President

