Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jan-2026 / 17:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,398 Highest price paid per share: 128.60p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.4018p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,847,424 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,894,152 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,894,152 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.4018p 64,398

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 584 126.00 10:57:03 00370256654TRLO1 XLON 614 126.00 10:57:03 00370256655TRLO1 XLON 353 126.00 10:57:04 00370256656TRLO1 XLON 262 126.00 10:57:04 00370256657TRLO1 XLON 246 126.00 10:57:09 00370256659TRLO1 XLON 623 126.20 10:57:11 00370256662TRLO1 XLON 300 126.60 10:57:11 00370256663TRLO1 XLON 622 126.40 10:57:17 00370256685TRLO1 XLON 531 126.40 10:57:21 00370256688TRLO1 XLON 91 126.40 10:57:21 00370256689TRLO1 XLON 225 127.40 11:08:31 00370257121TRLO1 XLON 592 128.20 11:10:35 00370257228TRLO1 XLON 592 128.20 11:10:35 00370257229TRLO1 XLON 589 128.00 11:13:32 00370257383TRLO1 XLON 49 128.00 11:13:32 00370257384TRLO1 XLON 25000 127.40 11:16:50 00370257474TRLO1 XLON 614 127.40 11:19:32 00370257587TRLO1 XLON 718 127.40 11:27:50 00370257853TRLO1 XLON 548 127.40 11:27:50 00370257854TRLO1 XLON 1198 127.20 11:27:51 00370257858TRLO1 XLON 523 127.80 12:00:05 00370259388TRLO1 XLON 599 127.60 12:00:05 00370259390TRLO1 XLON 547 127.20 12:25:49 00370260200TRLO1 XLON 73 127.20 12:25:49 00370260201TRLO1 XLON 136 127.60 12:59:51 00370261578TRLO1 XLON 100 127.60 12:59:51 00370261579TRLO1 XLON 123 127.60 13:00:08 00370261582TRLO1 XLON 156 127.80 13:13:54 00370261982TRLO1 XLON 1161 127.80 13:13:54 00370261983TRLO1 XLON 617 127.60 13:13:58 00370261984TRLO1 XLON 597 127.80 13:32:34 00370262779TRLO1 XLON 316 127.60 13:32:35 00370262784TRLO1 XLON 592 127.40 13:32:42 00370262797TRLO1 XLON 591 127.40 13:32:42 00370262798TRLO1 XLON 592 127.40 13:33:21 00370262835TRLO1 XLON 599 127.40 13:59:42 00370264094TRLO1 XLON 642 127.20 13:59:43 00370264103TRLO1 XLON 1836 127.40 14:10:40 00370264682TRLO1 XLON 639 127.40 14:18:15 00370265118TRLO1 XLON 585 127.40 14:18:21 00370265124TRLO1 XLON 631 128.20 14:29:18 00370265489TRLO1 XLON 642 128.00 14:29:18 00370265490TRLO1 XLON 84 128.20 14:35:17 00370265740TRLO1 XLON 1 128.00 14:45:20 00370266455TRLO1 XLON 785 128.60 14:47:00 00370266619TRLO1 XLON 158 128.40 14:48:21 00370266962TRLO1 XLON 435 128.40 14:48:21 00370266963TRLO1 XLON 3 128.20 14:49:21 00370267199TRLO1 XLON 632 128.20 14:49:21 00370267200TRLO1 XLON 635 128.20 14:49:21 00370267201TRLO1 XLON 625 128.00 14:49:24 00370267204TRLO1 XLON 642 128.00 14:56:06 00370267802TRLO1 XLON 629 127.80 15:02:40 00370268529TRLO1 XLON 116 127.60 15:02:54 00370268540TRLO1 XLON 327 128.20 15:06:20 00370268970TRLO1 XLON 21 128.20 15:06:20 00370268971TRLO1 XLON 90 128.40 15:17:04 00370269853TRLO1 XLON 66 128.40 15:17:04 00370269854TRLO1 XLON 587 128.00 15:17:04 00370269855TRLO1 XLON 626 127.60 15:27:23 00370270665TRLO1 XLON 626 127.80 15:27:23 00370270666TRLO1 XLON 476 127.80 15:27:23 00370270667TRLO1 XLON 342 127.80 15:27:23 00370270668TRLO1 XLON 637 127.80 15:27:23 00370270669TRLO1 XLON 174 127.80 15:28:05 00370270714TRLO1 XLON 311 127.80 15:28:05 00370270715TRLO1 XLON 718 128.00 15:29:17 00370270792TRLO1 XLON 637 127.40 15:31:31 00370271064TRLO1 XLON 604 127.00 15:35:24 00370271474TRLO1 XLON

