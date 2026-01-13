Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 18:57 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jan-2026 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,398 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    127.4018p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,847,424 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,894,152 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,894,152 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.4018p                       64,398

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
584             126.00          10:57:03         00370256654TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             126.00          10:57:03         00370256655TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             126.00          10:57:04         00370256656TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             126.00          10:57:04         00370256657TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             126.00          10:57:09         00370256659TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             126.20          10:57:11         00370256662TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             126.60          10:57:11         00370256663TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             126.40          10:57:17         00370256685TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             126.40          10:57:21         00370256688TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              126.40          10:57:21         00370256689TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             127.40          11:08:31         00370257121TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             128.20          11:10:35         00370257228TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             128.20          11:10:35         00370257229TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             128.00          11:13:32         00370257383TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              128.00          11:13:32         00370257384TRLO1     XLON 
 
25000            127.40          11:16:50         00370257474TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             127.40          11:19:32         00370257587TRLO1     XLON 
 
718             127.40          11:27:50         00370257853TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             127.40          11:27:50         00370257854TRLO1     XLON 
 
1198             127.20          11:27:51         00370257858TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             127.80          12:00:05         00370259388TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             127.60          12:00:05         00370259390TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             127.20          12:25:49         00370260200TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              127.20          12:25:49         00370260201TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             127.60          12:59:51         00370261578TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             127.60          12:59:51         00370261579TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             127.60          13:00:08         00370261582TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             127.80          13:13:54         00370261982TRLO1     XLON 
 
1161             127.80          13:13:54         00370261983TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             127.60          13:13:58         00370261984TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             127.80          13:32:34         00370262779TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             127.60          13:32:35         00370262784TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.40          13:32:42         00370262797TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             127.40          13:32:42         00370262798TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.40          13:33:21         00370262835TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             127.40          13:59:42         00370264094TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             127.20          13:59:43         00370264103TRLO1     XLON 
 
1836             127.40          14:10:40         00370264682TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             127.40          14:18:15         00370265118TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             127.40          14:18:21         00370265124TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             128.20          14:29:18         00370265489TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             128.00          14:29:18         00370265490TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              128.20          14:35:17         00370265740TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              128.00          14:45:20         00370266455TRLO1     XLON 
 
785             128.60          14:47:00         00370266619TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             128.40          14:48:21         00370266962TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             128.40          14:48:21         00370266963TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              128.20          14:49:21         00370267199TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             128.20          14:49:21         00370267200TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             128.20          14:49:21         00370267201TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             128.00          14:49:24         00370267204TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             128.00          14:56:06         00370267802TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             127.80          15:02:40         00370268529TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             127.60          15:02:54         00370268540TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             128.20          15:06:20         00370268970TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              128.20          15:06:20         00370268971TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              128.40          15:17:04         00370269853TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              128.40          15:17:04         00370269854TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             128.00          15:17:04         00370269855TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             127.60          15:27:23         00370270665TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             127.80          15:27:23         00370270666TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             127.80          15:27:23         00370270667TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             127.80          15:27:23         00370270668TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.80          15:27:23         00370270669TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             127.80          15:28:05         00370270714TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             127.80          15:28:05         00370270715TRLO1     XLON 
 
718             128.00          15:29:17         00370270792TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.40          15:31:31         00370271064TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             127.00          15:35:24         00370271474TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
