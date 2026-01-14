Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an assignment agreement dated January 12, 2026 (the "Agreement") with arm's length parties, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims located in the Province of Ontario and known as the Clay Howells Project (the "Property"), subject to a production royalty. The assigning party (the "Assignor") holds the Option pursuant to a property option agreement dated August 13, 2025 between the Assignor and the arm's length optionors of the Property (the "Optionors").

The Property is located in northern Ontario, approximately 41 kilometers from the Trans-Canada Highway, and is easily accessible by established logging roads. The Property consists of a significant land package in an area with a history of mineral exploration activity. The land package includes three separate staked blocks, totalling 4,365 hectares. Medaro believes the Property represents an attractive opportunity for future exploration and development. Recent market trends have highlighted significant increases in rare earth prices, underscoring renewed interest in the district.

In consideration for the assignment of the Option, the Company has agreed to pay the Assignor a cash sum of $35,000 and issue to the Assignor 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

Pursuant to the assignment of the Option, the Company will also issue to the Optionors an aggregate of 119,047 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing an aggregate value of $50,000, with such issuance fulfilling the share issuance obligation in connection with the exercise of the Option by the Company.

To complete the exercise of the Option, the Company is required to pay the Optionors an additional: (i) $20,000 on or before August 13, 2026, (ii) $30,000 on or before August 13, 2027, and (iii) $38,000 on or before August 13, 2028. If the Option is exercised, the Optionors will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty"). The Company will maintain the right, at any time, to purchase one-third (1/3) of the Royalty (leaving the Optionors with an aggregate 1.0% net smelter returns royalty) for a one-time payment of $500,000.

All common shares of the Company issuable pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a statutory four month hold from the date of issuance.

The proposed transaction described in this news release remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (if required) and is expected to complete shortly. There are no guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

About Medaro

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company completing the transaction contemplated by the Agreement, the shares issuable under the Agreement and anticipated timing thereof, and the Company's expectations for exploration and development of the Property. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated", "believes", "expected", "intends", "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, failure to satisfy closing conditions, and risks inherent to the mineral exploration industry, such as changes in market conditions, commodity prices, or general economic and regulatory conditions. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

