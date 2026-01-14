Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Unabhängigkeit von China: Spekulative Top-Chance durch neuen Rohstoff-Zwang im Westen
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 08:26 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Change of Name to Ecora Royalties PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that it has changed its name to Ecora Royalties PLC, a name which better reflects the Company's core business as a leading critical minerals focused royalty company.

The Company website has also changed to www.ecoraroyalties.com.

The Company's Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic (TIDM) code will remain "ECOR" on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, and "ECRAF" on the OTCQX Best Market. The Company's shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange from 8.00am tomorrow, 15 January 2026 and on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX Best Market from 9.30am EST on 15 January 2026.

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of the Company's ordinary shares will remain unchanged. Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change and no action needs to be taken.

For further information

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-change-of-name-to-ecora-royalties-1126979

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
