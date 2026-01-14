Providing Global Custody and Investment Operations

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that it has retained and expanded its mandate with AMF Tjänstepension AB (AMF), a leading Swedish pension provider.

Under the renewed agreement, Northern Trust, which has serviced AMF for more than 20 years, will continue to serve as custodian for AMF's global pension assets and add investment operations for trade services across AMF's total portfolio, for both pension and fund company assets.

AMF is one of Sweden's leading pension companies, managing occupational pensions for millions of individuals. With a strong focus on delivering secure and sustainable retirement outcomes, AMF combines cost efficiency with long-term investment strategies to benefit its members.

Petra Sjögerås, head of Nordic Region, Northern Trust said: "As a long-standing partner to institutions in the Nordic region, Northern Trust brings extensive experience and a solutions-oriented mindset to proactively support our clients to achieve their goals now and in the future. This appointment reflects our commitment to innovation, transparency and excellence in asset servicing, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with AMF and continuing to support their evolving needs."

Christoffer Axelsson, Chief Operating Officer, AMF said: "Northern Trust's proven expertise, robust infrastructure, and commitment to partnership were key factors in AMF's decision. Its technology-enabled operating model is a clear differentiator. Northern Trust's scalable global platform integrates advanced automation, data analytics, and digital tools to deliver real-time insights to help support our strategic goals. By adopting Northern Trust's trade matching services across our entire portfolio, we are enhancing efficiency and oversight while preparing for shorter settlement cycles and evolving market structures."

Northern Trust has operated in the Nordic region since 1991, opening its Stockholm office in 2009 and expanding to Oslo in 2021. Today, it provides clients with access to a full suite of services and technologies across the investment lifecycle-from global custody, depositary and securities lending to foreign exchange, outsourced trade execution, middle office services, and asset management solutions via Northern Trust Asset Management.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114056644/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com



US Canada:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com