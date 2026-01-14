Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 09:25
0,183 Euro
+4,64 % +0,008
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1720,17510:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dustin Group AB: Q1: Organic growth and lower leverage in a continued uncertain market

First quarter

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 5,487 million (4,782), where the comparison quarter was affected by the implementation of a new business system.
  • Organic sales growth was 18.1 percent (-16.2), of which LCP 28.4 percent (-19.5) and SMB -3.3 percent (-8.2).
  • The gross margin was 13.1 percent (14.3).
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 83 million (21), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.5 percent (0.4).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 6 million (-52), including items affecting comparability of SEK -37 million (-10).
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK -26 million (-78).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.10).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 381 million (-42).
  • Net debt at the end of the period in relation to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period was 3.3 (5.4), corresponding to 3.1 (5.2) according to Dustin's new definition. See additional information in the financial overview

"The first quarter was characterised by a positive development, with improvements in growth, profitability, and cash flow. The outcome should partly be seen in light of a weak comparative quarter but also reflects a degree of market recovery during the quarter and that the efficiency measures implemented have now had full effect", says Samuel Skott, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on January 14, 2026.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has around 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.