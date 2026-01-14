Dustin Group AB: Q1: Organic growth and lower leverage in a continued uncertain market

First quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 5,487 million (4,782), where the comparison quarter was affected by the implementation of a new business system.

Organic sales growth was 18.1 percent (-16.2), of which LCP 28.4 percent (-19.5) and SMB -3.3 percent (-8.2).

The gross margin was 13.1 percent (14.3).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 83 million (21), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.5 percent (0.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 6 million (-52), including items affecting comparability of SEK -37 million (-10).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK -26 million (-78).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.10).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 381 million (-42).

Net debt at the end of the period in relation to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period was 3.3 (5.4), corresponding to 3.1 (5.2) according to Dustin's new definition. See additional information in the financial overview

"The first quarter was characterised by a positive development, with improvements in growth, profitability, and cash flow. The outcome should partly be seen in light of a weak comparative quarter but also reflects a degree of market recovery during the quarter and that the efficiency measures implemented have now had full effect", says Samuel Skott, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on January 14, 2026.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has around 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.