Dustin Group AB: Changes to Dustin Group's management team to strengthen customer focus and improve efficiency

As part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen sales performance and deepen customer relationships, responsibility for relationship sales will be divided between the Nordic region and Benelux. Pontus Cederberg, currently EVP Relation Sales, will assume the role of EVP Relation Sales Nordic. Recruitment for the position of EVP Relation Sales Benelux is underway. In order to accelerate the transformation and enable continued efficiency improvements, Monika Gullin has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Group Management Team. She will take up her position on 13 April 2026.

Monika most recently held the position of CTO at Nuuday and has previously held positions including Head of IT Consumer Sweden at Tele2 and CIO at Com Hem.

- With clearer regional responsibility for relationship sales and accelerating the modernisation of our IT, we are creating the conditions to strengthen sales, increase customer value and improve efficiency across our processes and ways of working. I am pleased that Pontus continues as a member of the Group Management Team and I also look forward to welcoming Monika. With her extensive experience of leading transformations and her strong leadership, she will be an important part of Dustin's continued development, says Samuel Skott, President and CEO of Dustin.

- I am attracted by Dustin as an international company operating in an exciting industry, and I look forward to getting to know the team and the customers, and to contribute both to the creation of customer value and increased internal efficiency, says Monika Gullin, incoming CTO.

