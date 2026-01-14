Sitowise Group Plc: Inside information: Anna Wäck appointed as CEO of Sitowise and Jannis Mikkola as Deputy CEO of Sitowise

Sitowise Group Plc Inside Information 14 January 2026 at 8.30 a.m. EET

Sitowise has appointed Anna Wäck (b. 1988, M. Sc. Econ.) as the company's new CEO, effective 19 January 2026. She succeeds Heikki Haasmaa, who will continue in duties defined by the company's Board until 28 February 2026.

Sitowise has also appointed Jannis Mikkola (b. 1973, M.Sc. Eng.) as Deputy CEO and EVP Technical consulting effective 19 January 2026. In his new role, Mikkola will lead Sitowise's technical consulting in Finland, which includes the Infra and Buildings business areas. The heads of these business areas will report to Mikkola going forward.

Anna Wäck currently serves as EVP of Sitowise's Digital Solutions business area and as a member of the Group Management Team. She joined Sitowise in May 2023 and has successfully grown the Digital Solutions business, including its product business. Prior to Sitowise, Wäck worked at KONE in various sales and leadership roles in the building services business, as Business Design Lead at Siili Solutions and as a management consultant at Capgemini.

The new CEO's key priorities will include improving Sitowise's profitability, implementing turnaround in the Swedish business, strengthening the company's competitiveness and market position, and leveraging technological transformation across all business areas.

"Consulting market is undergoing a major transformation. With her diverse experience and excellent leadership, Anna brings deep insight into how we can stay at the forefront of development, renew industry business models with customer-centric approach, and continue scaling digitalization in all business areas," says Eero Heliövaara, Chair of the Sitowise Board of Directors.

"I take on this new role with great enthusiasm and gratitude. The green transition, growing demand for critical infrastructure, and artificial intelligence are currently reshaping market dynamics. As a company, we have a strong foundation and cutting-edge expertise that position us well to succeed in this transformation. Through my leadership, I want to bring new energy and direction to Sitowise, as well as new ways of working, so that we can respond even better to the evolving demands of the market," says Anna Wäck.

A new strategic appointment to accelerate the growth of technical consulting

The primary focus for Deputy CEO and EVP Technical consulting, Jannis Mikkola, will be to enable faster growth in strategic customer segments such as industry, data centers, and energy, as well as to accelerate the adoption of new technologies to enhance design operations and drive innovation.

Mikkola currently serves as EVP of the Infra business area and as a member of the Group Management Team. He has been with Sitowise since 2005.

"Jannis has over 25 years of experience in infrastructure design and in operating at the interface between infrastructure and building design. Over the past 20 years, he has been involved in key Sitowise client projects. Jannis is known as a top expert in the field but also as an inspiring, people-oriented leader," Heliövaara adds.

"I have had the privilege of working at Sitowise for a long time and witnessing firsthand the strong expertise and commitment we have. It is truly our people who make this company so special. I firmly believe in the future and in our ability to build an even more successful Sitowise together. I thank the Board for its trust as I step into this new role," says Jannis Mikkola.

Anna Wäck and Jannis Mikkola will continue as heads of the Digital Solutions and Infra business areas until their successors are appointed.

Anna Wäck will take parental leave in May and is expected to return to her role in the last quarter of the year. During Wäck's parental leave, Jannis Mikkola will serve as CEO of Sitowise Group Plc.

Anna Wäck - CV

Anna Wäck holds a Master's degree in Economics and is a Finnish citizen.



Work history

05/2023 - 01/2026 Sitowise, Executive Vice President, Digital Solutions

07/2020 - 05/2023 KONE, Head of Global Offering, Pricing and Sales development, Global maintenance business

12/2018 - 06/2020 KONE Hissit Oy, Sales Director, Service Business

11/2017 - 12/2018 KONE Hissit Oy, Sales Director, Maintenance Business

9/2016 - 11/2017 KONE Corporation, Senior Business Analyst, Strategy development

3/2015 - 9/2016 Business Design lead, Siili Solutions

5/2012 - 3/2015 Capgemini Consulting, Analyst, Management consultant, Senior management consultant



Jannis Mikkola - CV

Jannis Mikkola holds a Master's degree in Engineering and is a Finnish citizen.



Work history

2018 - 2026 Sitowise, Business Director, Infra

2017 Sito Oy, Business Director, Design Services

2009 - 2016 Sito Oy, Division Director, City and Transport

2005 - 2008 Sito Oy, Department Manager, Rock Spaces and Tunnels

2000 - 2005 Rockplan Oy, Project Engineer, Department Manager

1999 City of Helsinki, Geotechnical Department, Junior Designer

SITOWISE GROUP PLC

Further Information:



Eero Heliövaara, Chairman of the Sitowise Board, tel. +358 50 1285

Anna Wäck, CEO as of 19 January 2026, tel. +358 40 670 8282

Jannis Mikkola, Deputy CEO, EVP Technical consulting as of 19 January 2026, tel. +358 40 747 9670

