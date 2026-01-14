Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
14.01.2026
VINCI wins contract to renovate a waste treatment plant near Paris

Nanterre, 14 January 2026

VINCI wins contract to renovate
a waste treatment plant near Paris

  • Rebuilding the Romainville-Bobigny facility
  • Building a river freight port to reduce the plant's carbon emissions
  • A contract exceeding €200 million for VINCI Construction

Syctom has entrusted a consortium encompassing VINCI Construction subsidiary Chantiers Modernes Construction and Suez with renovating the Romainville-Bobigny household waste treatment plant in Seine-Saint-Denis, north-east of Paris. The contract is worth €237 million in total, including approximately €208 million for Chantiers Modernes Construction.

The works, set to begin in March 2026 and last 39 months, include building a new facility to handle incoming household waste and reroute it to Syctom's various waste-to-energy units, and overhauling an existing facility into a biowaste transfer station, without disrupting operations at the sorting centre for pre-screened household waste packaging. They also include building a river freight port linking to Canal de l'Ourcq, enabling the plant to transport over 165,000 tonnes of waste a year by barge, and setting up a social-economy resource-recycling hub.

The existing facility will remain in operation throughout the works.

Chantiers Modernes Construction will apply VINCI Construction's full range of environmental measures -including noise and dust reduction, soil remediation and biodiversity protection - on this project.

By 2029, the site will process 40,000 tonnes of biowaste out of the total 450,000 tonnes of waste that the site treats each year, while reducing its carbon footprint by rerouting freight to rivers. This facility will serve around 6 million people living in Seine-Saint-Denis.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


