Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading under its new OTC ticker symbol "NEXUF", effective January 14th, 2026.

The change from the previous symbol "GIDMF" to "NEXUF" is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to align its U.S. market identity with its current corporate name and Canadian Securities Exchange ticker "NEXU." All other trading symbols, including CSE: NEXU and FSE: JA7, and the Company's CUSIP number remain unchanged.

"The new U.S. ticker completes our corporate rebranding and makes it easier for American investors to find and trade Nexus shares," said Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we advance our uranium portfolio across North America."

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the expected commencement of trading under the new OTC ticker symbol on January 14, 2026. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including the timely processing of the symbol change by OTC Markets Group. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including potential delays in the implementation of the symbol change or administrative processes beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nexus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280243

Source: Nexus Uranium Corp.