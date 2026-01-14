Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization platforms, today announced its strategic participation in two premier events. Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair, will represent the company at the AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas, followed by the Quantum Days 2026 conference in Victoria, B.C.

AlphaNorth Capital Event (January 16-18, 2026 | Nassau, Bahamas)

SuperQ will kick off its 2026 investment calendar at the iconic Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. As a featured growth-stage issuer, Dr. Khan will engage in a series of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings with North America's top institutional investors, family offices, and buy-side analysts. The focus will be on SuperQ's commercial roadmap, its proprietary Super platform, its quantum consumer app ChatQLM released at the CES last week, its quantum hardware R&D and M&A roadmap, and its unique model of delivering immediate ROI through quantum-powered optimization. Further details can be found on the event's website.

Quantum Days (February 18-20, 2026 | Victoria, BC)

Turning from capital to core technology, Dr. Khan will head to Canada's flagship quantum conference. As a member of Deep Tech Canada, SuperQ is a key accelerant in moving quantum computing from experimental labs to field-ready applications. Dr. Khan will join experts-including Andrea Damascelli, Alejandro Adem, Elise Usunier and Sean Silcoff. He will speak on a high-level panel to discuss the leap forward in quantum computing, sensing and communication.

"At SuperQ, we are focused on the 'Quantum Utility' era. By moving directly from the investment tables of AlphaNorth to the technical panels of Quantum Days, we are proving that quantum isn't just a future concept - it is a present-day asset class ready for both the lab and the ledger."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280328

Source: SuperQ Quantum