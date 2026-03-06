Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration, is pleased to announce that its Founder, CEO, and Board Chair, Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, has been appointed as a Member Leader within the prestigious Forbes Business Council.

In this elevated leadership capacity, Dr. Khan will spearhead the Council's initiatives in Cybersecurity in the Quantum-AI era, steering high-level discourse among global executives on the transition to quantum-resistant security and implementation of guard rails around autonomous AI applications.

Quantum Intelligence Gap

Dr. Khan's appointment follows the success of SuperQ at CES 2026, where the company debuted ChatQLM-the world's first quantum-powered consumer application. By being appointed a Group Leader of the Forbes Business Council, Dr. Khan solidifies SuperQ's position at the forefront of the "Quantum Utility" era, moving the technology from experimental labs into the "pockets of the masses."

"The appointment of Dr. Khan to this thought-leadership role at Forbes Business Council is a testament to his vision of democratizing complex computational power," said Manoj Joseph, Chief Business Officer of SuperQ. "As the industry enters its 'ChatGPT moment' for quantum, having our CEO lead the conversation on a platform as influential as Forbes ensures that SuperQ remains the primary architect of the new quantum-classical standard."

A Proven Legacy in Deep Tech

Dr. Khan brings an unparalleled pedigree to the Forbes community. A Silicon Valley entrepreneur, former researcher at the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, and a Rhodes, Commonwealth, Vanier and Killam Scholar, he has successfully bridged the gap between theoretical science and industrial application. His leadership at SuperQ has already resulted in:

The Super Platform: A patent-pending hybrid-quantum operating system that autonomously solves industrial optimization and cybersecurity problems.

A growing international network of experience centers across North America, the UAE, and India. Sovereign Infrastructure: The development of modular, on-premise quantum computers and sensors for critical government and defense applications.

Thought Leadership for the Post-Quantum Era

As a Member Leader, Dr. Khan will contribute expert insights to Forbes.com, focusing on the "Sovereign-by-Design" philosophy-helping enterprises secure critical data against emerging quantum threats while leveraging AI Autopilots for immediate ROI.

"Quantum computing is no longer a 'future' concept; it is a present-day asset class," stated Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan. "I am honored to lead the Cybersecurity group within the Forbes Business Council to help global leaders navigate the shift from predictive AI to prescriptive quantum optimization. Our goal is to ensure that businesses aren't just surviving the quantum transition but are actively profiting from it."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

