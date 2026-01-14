cBrain A/S: cBrain signs partner agreement with Publica AI in Nigeria, supporting international growth strategy

Press Release no. 01/2026

cBrain signs partner agreement with Publica AI in Nigeria, supporting international growth strategy

January 14, 2026

cBrain (Nasdaq: CBRAIN) today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Publica AI, a leading Nigerian technology solutions provider, to support digital transformation initiatives across Nigeria's federal ministries and agencies.

The partnership is based on cBrain's F2 digital platform, a commercially available off-the-shelf (COTS) software platform purpose-built for government. Out of the box, F2 provides the core capabilities required for digital government, eliminating reliance on custom development and lengthy IT projects. This includes fully integrated case management and workflows, self-services, registries for citizens and companies, mass-operation capabilities for handling large volumes of cases, and integrated on-premise AI.

Under the agreement, Publica AI will act as a local partner responsible for implementation and delivery, combining cBrain's standard software and Danish government best practices with local expertise and regulatory insight.

As cBrain enters its next growth cycle, the Company is adjusting its go-to-market approach. cBrain expects partner-led engagements to play an increasingly important role in supporting international expansion and scalable growth. The partnership with Publica AI therefore reflects cBrain's increased focus on working with international partners.

Digital transformation is fundamental to build efficient, transparent, and accountable government organizations. It is thereby a key driver to boost GDP, while bridging divides and empowering millions to shape a more equal and prosperous future in African region.

Aligned with the UNDP Digital Offer for Africa strategy and the Danish government's Africa strategy, cBrain has during the past years initiated activities in a number of African countries. This includes a partnership agreement with the UNDP Resilience Hub in Nairobi. The agreement with Publica AI in Nigeria therefore also represents a next step in cBrain's Africa strategy, based on the reuse and adaptation of proven Danish digital government best practices and the F2 digital platform.

Danish ministries and more than 75 Danish government authorities use F2 as their digital platform. In 2025, the Danish F2 solution was configured and deployed for the Kenyan Ministry of ICT within only 10 weeks. The adapted African version of the F2 Paperless Ministry solution exemplifies a fast-track path to digital government transformation in the region, based on pre-configured standard software, reusable workflows, training modules, hosting strategies, and delivery plans.

Willie Ignatius, CEO of Publica AI, says:

- This partnership with cBrain marks an important development for digital government in Nigeria. By combining cBrain's internationally recognised F2 platform with Publica AI's local presence and technical capabilities, we are well-positioned to support Nigeria's federal ministries and agencies in their digital transformation journeys. We are particularly pleased that this collaboration fully respects Nigeria's data protection and local content requirements, ensuring that sovereign data remains within our borders whilst our teams gain valuable expertise in world-class government technology. We look forward to demonstrating the value of this partnership through successful project delivery.-

Niels Tanderup Kristensen, Director at cBrain, added:

- We are pleased to partner with Publica AI to bring the F2 platform to the Nigerian market. cBrain has worked in Nigeria for some time and has recently deployed a digital procurement solution for Lagos State. By working with a strong local partner, we ensure that our standard software is implemented with a deep understanding of Nigeria's regulatory environment and administrative needs, while supporting efficiency, compliance, and data sovereignty. Working with Publica AI, and building on Danish government expertise and standard software, we offer Nigeria's federal ministries and agencies a fast-track path to digital transformation and IT modernization.-

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

