

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F), Wednesday announced that the company will be equipping the new veterinary vaccine institute in Huambo, Angola, with modern separation technology.



The company will install a CSC 6 stainless steel disc centrifuge, and a Clean-In-Place or CIP system.



The institute, which is expected to commission in fall 2026, will produce a wide range of animal vaccines, including for cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, and poultry.



Currently, GEA's stock is trading at $59.75, up 0.17 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



