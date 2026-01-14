Pensana Plc - Directors Dealings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14
Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Kaplan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Finance Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pensana Plc
b)
LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each
Identification code
GB00BKM0ZJ18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £0.9225
Volume: 37,500
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 37,500
Price: £34,593.75
e)
Date of the transaction
12 January 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange