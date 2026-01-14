Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
14.01.26 | 11:55
1,055 Euro
-1,40 % -0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Directors Dealings

Pensana Plc - Directors Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Kaplan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.9225

Volume: 37,500

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 37,500

Price: £34,593.75

e)

Date of the transaction

12 January 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


© 2026 PR Newswire
