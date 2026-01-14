Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, today announced that management will participate in the AlphaNorth Capital Event, hosted by CEM Capital Event Management, taking place January 16-18, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.

TenX's participation comes as the Company continues to advance its strategy focused on building scalable, institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure across high-performance blockchain ecosystems. The Company debuted on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the ticker symbol TNX on December 10, 2025, following the successful closing of approximately $29.9 million CAD in subscription receipt financings completed in connection with TenX's go-public transaction. It has since expanded its staking operations and pursued strategic initiatives aimed at delivering long-term value through disciplined capital allocation and ecosystem participation.

The AlphaNorth Capital Event is a conference that brings together growth-stage public companies and institutional investors for in-depth discussions centred on long-term capital formation, strategy, and execution.

During the event, TenX management will meet with institutional investors to discuss the Company's business model, asset strategy, validator and staking initiatives, and priorities for 2026, including continued expansion across select blockchain networks, operational scaling, and the evaluation of strategic opportunities within the digital asset ecosystem.

"AlphaNorth provides a high-quality forum for meaningful dialogue with long-term investors," said Mat Cybula, CEO of TenX. "We look forward to discussing TenX's strategy, recent progress, and how we are positioning the Company to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving digital asset infrastructure landscape."

TenX's participation reflects the Company's continued focus on increasing investor awareness, strengthening institutional relationships, and maintaining transparent engagement with the capital markets.

About TenX and Management

TenX is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates staking infrastructure, seeks to earn cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX, visit www.tenx.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280292

Source: TenX Protocols Inc.