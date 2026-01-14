Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated December 8, 2025, and following approval by a majority vote of the Company's Board of Directors, it has completed a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Pre-Consolidation Common Share") on the basis of ten (10) Pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (each, a "Post-Consolidation Common Share"). Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 229,997,433 Pre-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 22,999,723 Post-Consolidation Common Shares outstanding.

The Company's name and trading symbol remain unchanged in connection with the Consolidation. Trading of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares will commence on January 14, 2026.

The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on February 21, 2025.

In connection with the Consolidation, all outstanding deferred share units and share purchase warrants of the Company have been proportionately adjusted to preserve their economic equivalence.

Letters of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders holding Pre-Consolidation Common Shares in certificated form, together with instructions for exchanging existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated in accordance with the intermediary's procedures. Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a DRS statement will receive a new post-Consolidation DRS statement reflecting the adjustment to their position.

The new CUSIP number for the Post-Consolidation Common Shares is 78471G407 and the new ISIN number for the Post-Consolidation Common Shares is CA78471G4079. No fractional shares have been issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation have been rounded down to the next whole Post-Consolidation Common Share, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is one of the first publicly traded companies globally exclusively focused on digital assets. SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the intended effects of the Consolidation; the commencement of trading of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares on the CSE; the Company's aim to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols; improving conditions in the digital asset markets, including increased activity within the Solana ecosystem; the upcoming Alpenglow consensus protocol, and the enhancement of Solana's scalability and transaction settlement speed; and the Company's business aims, objectives and investment strategies. Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the digital asset sector; the Company's ability execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities, and source and complete investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain; the growth of the blockchain ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to digital assets and to SOL Global, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Source: SOL Global Investments Corp.