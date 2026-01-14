Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") announces it has engaged Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company-sponsored research firm, to provide research coverage and related investor marketing services, including management interviews.

Atrium will prepare and publish research reports on Cleantek Industries based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. In addition, Atrium will host two recorded interviews with members of Cleantek's management team to discuss the Company's operations, strategy, and growth initiatives.

In consideration for these services, Atrium will receive cash compensation of $9,000 CAD per quarter. The engagement will commence on January 15th, 2026, for an initial term of 12 months. Following the initial term, the agreement will continue on a quarter-to-quarter basis unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or terminated by either party. This engagement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any securities options to purchase shares, directly or indirectly, in the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.



About Atrium Research Corporation

Atrium Research provides institutional-quality company-sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a three-to five-year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

