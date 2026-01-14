Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - WWB Holding Ltd. (the "Concerned Shareholder"), a significant shareholder of Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (the "Company"), today announced that it has formally escalated its concerns regarding the Company's governance and disclosure practices to multiple regulatory bodies.





Following a comprehensive review of public records, the Concerned Shareholder has filed formal complaints with CPA Ontario, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). These complaints center on systemic disclosure failures identified in the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI), involving over 30 corrective filings made by the Company's CFO in January 2026, some covering omissions spanning more than 14 years.

The Concerned Shareholder has also notified the Company's independent auditors, MNP LLP, of these findings to ensure the integrity of the Company's upcoming financial reporting and the reliability of the disclosure record supporting the proposed business combination announced on December 24, 2025.

"Our actions are driven by a commitment to transparency and the protection of shareholder value," said Bin Wang, Director of WWB Holding Ltd. "We believe that a reliable disclosure record is a fundamental prerequisite for any material corporate transaction. We have requested that regulators and the Company's Independent Committee take immediate steps to ensure all shareholders are provided with accurate and complete information before any further strategic milestones are reached."

The Concerned Shareholder remains committed to holding management accountable and will continue to evaluate all available legal and regulatory remedies to ensure the Company adheres to the standards of corporate governance.

About WWB Holding Ltd.: WWB Holding Ltd. is a private investment firm.

