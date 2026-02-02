Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - WWB Holding Ltd. and Bin Wang (collectively, the "Acquiror") announce that they have acquired beneficial ownership and control over 3,857,000 common shares of Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSXV: ELL) ("ELL" or the "Company") through open market purchases. This holding represents approximately 10.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Wang, on behalf of the Acquiror, stated that he is closely monitoring matters relating to corporate governance, shareholder rights, and the integrity of the Company's public disclosure.

Heightened Scrutiny and Regulatory Oversight Mr. Wang noted that multiple regulatory and professional bodies, including the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), the TSX Venture Exchange, and Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA), are currently reviewing complaints and filings regarding ELL. These matters include, but are not limited to:

The legal authority of the Board of Directors to execute a Business Combination or any change-of-control transaction; The adequacy of insiders' share ownership disclosure; and The accuracy and completeness of the Company's financial statements and asset valuations.

Requisition for Special Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, the Acquiror has formally delivered a requisition to the Board of Directors to call a special meeting of shareholders pursuant to applicable corporate law. The purpose of this meeting is to allow shareholders to consider a reconstitution of the Board of Directors. This action is intended to ensure that the Company is overseen by directors with a current, valid mandate and that any major corporate actions-specifically the proposed privatization-reflect the fair value of the Company's underlying assets.

Cautionary Stance on Privatization. In light of these ongoing regulatory processes and the requisitioned meeting, Mr. Wang expressed that any transaction involving a change of control or the proposed privatization of ELL at $0.085 per share should be approached with heightened caution. The Acquiror reserves all rights available under applicable corporate and securities laws, including the right to oppose transactions that do not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company.

This press release is issued for informational purposes only. It does not constitute a legal notice, an offer to purchase or sell securities, or a commitment to commence any legal proceedings.

Source: Concerned Shareholders of Everybody Loves Languages Corp.