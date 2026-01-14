Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Announces it has Developed Patented AI Rating Technology Launching Globally with Fintech.TV in Pilot Season

Introducing AI Content Detection, Real-Time Bias Meter and Breakthrough Interactive Polling Powered by ADIO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced a transformative integration of its patented content detection, identification, and rating system (US Patent Publication 2019/0082224 A1) with Fintech.TV, the premier on-demand platform for fintech and AI news. This collaboration leverages Datavault AI's proprietary innovations to enhance viewer engagement and promote fair, balanced media through a revolutionary high performance computation and real-time bias meter and interactive polling utility that is activated via Datavault AI's patented Inaudible Tone technology known as ADIO.

Vince Molinari, CEO of Fintech.tv stated, "Fintech TV is known for exploring cutting-edge technology at the intersection of finance, media, and data. As we prepare for our 24/7 livestream launch, we're excited to pilot Datavault AI's tools within targeted programming to assess their potential impact on viewer insight, participation, and balanced coverage. Who went on to say, As we take the quantum leap to Web3.0 and AI integration redefines business models, the partnership with Datavault puts both companies in leadership positions in monetizing and creating new revenue streams in Media and Entertainment by integrating these patented technologies we together are addressing the global fintech market that was approximately $340-395 billion in 2024-2025, with projections from Forbes Business that the market will exceed $1 trillion by the early 2030s. Our collective solutions will be perfected here at Fintech.TV and Datavault AI will then bring this to the broader marketplace. These new systems offer monetization opportunities that are quite automated, high in margin and innovative. Datavault AI's technology has impressive scale."

The integration introduces a patented bias meter that analyzes media content in real time, measuring potential biases and providing viewers with visual cues-such as color-coded indicators or overlay graphics-to highlight balanced reporting versus skewed perspectives. This tool ensures transparency in news delivery, empowering audiences to make informed decisions amid fast-evolving fintech landscapes, including recent developments in blockchain bills, stablecoin rewards, and crypto market trends as covered in Fintech TV's latest releases. By submitting this data to Data Vault, our patented tokenization platform we can also create permanent records of bias metered outputs that also can index, score and value that content through automated and edge present, cyber secure means.

Complementing the bias meter, Datavault AI's patented ADIO Inaudible Tones technology enables seamless polling and interaction. Embedded in Fintech TV broadcasts, these inaudible audio signals trigger mobile quick responses on viewers' devices, allowing real-time polls, feedback, and engagement without interrupting the viewing experience. This fosters deeper audience participation, such as voting on fintech topics or accessing supplemental data, while unlocking new monetization opportunities through targeted advertising and AI driven data insights.

"By combining our patented content rating system with Data Vault and ADIO, we're revolutionizing how news is consumed and verified," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "This integration with Fintech TV not only promotes fair and balanced reporting but also activates dynamic interactions that bridge viewers with the content in unprecedented ways. These innovations, fully patented by Datavault AI, set a new standard for responsible AI in media, ensuring integrity and engagement in an era of rapid information flow. We need tools to combat misinformation, propaganda, and bias best we can and we're proud of our work with Fintech.tv and our growing teams are focused on this initiative that has great promise and a genuinely needed solution it presents could change things for the better in news specifically."

These advancements build on Datavault AI's expertise in Web 3.0 data management, aligning with its recent expansions in edge AI networks and partnerships across industries like sports, entertainment, and finance. The AI driven bias meter and ADIO-enabled polling will launch in Fintech TV's programming pilot season, which runs from January through April with plans for broader rollout to enhance global fintech discourse, viewership and interaction. ADIO technology will be integrated in the second half of the pilot season.

