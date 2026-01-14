DOHA, Qatar, Jan 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announced today that it has been awarded a contract in cooperation with Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group, an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor appointed by Ras Abu Fontas Power Company, and in partnership with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA). This involves supplying advanced gas turbine technology for Qatar's Facility E Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP). The project will be powered by Mitsubishi Power's cutting-edge M701JAC gas turbines, renowned for their reliability, efficiency, and hydrogen readiness.Facility E IWPP, located in the Ras Abu Fontas area, approximately 25 kilometers south of Doha, will serve as a critical infrastructure asset for Qatar. The plant will contribute a combined 2.4 GW of electricity, representing around 20% of Qatar's national grid capacity, and will provide 495,000 tons per day of desalinated water, helping meet the country's growing power and water demand. The project aligns with Qatar's ambitious National Vision 2030 and its decarbonization strategy to reduce carbon emissions and increase reliance on cleaner energy sources.This milestone marks the first deployment of Mitsubishi Power's M701JAC gas turbines in Qatar, a technology that supports the country's ongoing shift toward sustainable, low-carbon power generation. With a flexible operating profile and the ability to co-fire hydrogen, these turbines will play a crucial role in stabilizing Qatar's electricity power grid.Khalid Salem, President of Middle East & North Africa, Mitsubishi Power said: "Qatar has long been a key partner for Mitsubishi Power, and we are honored to play a pivotal role in supporting the country's ambitious energy goals. As one of the world's leading LNG hubs, Qatar's continued growth and economic development are intrinsically tied to its energy infrastructure. The Facility E IWPP project is a significant step in addressing Qatar's rising energy demand while ensuring the stability and resilience of its power grid. Mitsubishi Power's hydrogen-ready M701JAC gas turbines will provide Qatar with highly efficient, reliable, and flexible power generation solutions that synchronize with renewable energy sources. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to the country and its energy transition, reinforcing our shared vision for a low-carbon, sustainable future. We are proud to contribute to Qatar's National Vision 2030, further strengthening our legacy of delivering cutting-edge technologies to meet the dynamic energy needs of the region."H.E. Eng. Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Theyab, President of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), said: "KAHRAMAA, through the adoption of the Facility E project utilizing hydrogen-ready M701JAC gas turbines supplied by Mitsubishi Power to the project company, represents a pivotal step in ensuring grid stability, which helps strengthen the State of Qatar's electricity energy security, underpins the nation's commitment to delivering sustainable and reliable electricity energy to its citizens, residents, and industrial sectors, meets future electricity needs, and maintains high levels of reliability and performance required by the State, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030".In addition to supplying the turbines, Mitsubishi Power signed a long-term service agreement with Ras Abu Fontas Power Company for the provision of parts, repairs and services, to ensure high availability and sustained reliability and performance of the Facility E project throughout its operational life.The Facility E project is expected to begin operations in 2028, significantly contributing to Qatar's energy security and helping the country achieve its strategic sustainability and growth objectives.As countries across the region continue to drive their sustainability and decarbonization agendas, Mitsubishi Power remains committed to providing reliable, innovative, and efficient energy solutions to support the Middle East's ambitious goals for a sustainable and resilient energy future.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.