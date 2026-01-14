Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) appoints Philip Nordfeldt as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned aviation SaaS leader to accelerate global commercial growth and customer value

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) today announces the appointment of Philip Nordfeldt as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective January 19, 2026. He succeeds Christian Sandén, who has held the role since August 2025.

Philip has over 20 years of experience in both operational roles and commercial leadership across the aviation industry, SaaS, and B2B sales of data-driven systems. He has previously held senior commercial positions at SAS, Austrian Airlines, and the Lufthansa Group. Most recently, Philip served as a co-founder and Head of Sales and Marketing at Data Talks. He has a strong background in go-to-market strategy, partnerships, and scalable growth in international environments.

As CCO, Philip will lead global Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Commercial Strategy, with a focus on expanding AVTECHs customer base, accelerating ARR growth, and increasing customer adoption of AVTECH's real-time services for flight efficiency, fuel savings, and turbulence avoidance. He will join the company's executive management team.

"I'm delighted to welcome Philip Nordfeldt to AVTECH as our new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He brings deep industry expertise and SaaS sales experience that are critical to accelerating AVTECH's growth and to meeting the high expectations of our customers and the market," said David Rytter, CEO, AVTECH.

"AVTECH has a compelling offering, a clear position in the aviation industry, and a proven track record of delivering customer value. I look forward to working with the team to advance our commercial strategy and support the company's continued growth," said Philip Nordfeldt, incoming Chief Commercial Officer.

AVTECH is in a dynamic and exciting phase of growth. This appointment supports the company's ambition to strengthen its commercial organization, capture market share, and solidify its market position. Following last year's additions and changes to the leadership team, AVTECH is enhancing its strategic capacity, scalability, and ability to meet rising demand as it takes the next leap in its growth journey.

AVTECH thanks Christian Sandén for his contributions in 2025 and wishes him every success in his next chapter.

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.