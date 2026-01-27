Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH publishes key financial figures for the fourth quarter of 2025

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) ("AVTECH") today publishes a few preliminary key financial figures for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net revenue amounted to MSEK 12.9 (9.3), compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024, resulting in EBITDA for the period of MSEK +5.0 (+5.0) and net profit of MSEK +4.0 (+4.2). Cash flow for the period amounted to MSEK +0.7 (+2.6).

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE QUARTER

2025 2025 2024 MSEK Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Net sales 12.9 12.3 9.3 Operating earnings before depreciation +5.0 +6.7 +5.0 Net earnings +4.0 +5.2 +4.2 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.070 +0.092 +0.074 ARR* 51.2 48.9 38.8 Rule of 40** 67.6% 84.2% 61.7% Cashflow +0.7 +5.9 +2.6 Cash and cash equivalents 33.9 33.2 27.4 Equity 58.5 54.5 47.1 Equity per share, SEK 1.04 0.96 0.83 Equity ratio, % 91.8% 92.7% 91.4%

* ARR = Net sales from the last month of the quarter × 12

For the full year 2025 consequently, net sales amounted to MSEK 47.4 (34.3), net earnings MSEK +17.0 (+12.6) and cashflow MSEK +6,5 (+4,6) compared with the full year 2024. This implies that net sales increased by 38.1 precent and net earnings increased by 35.1 precent compared to 2024.

"2025 was our strongest year to date, with approximately 2,200 connected aircraft and record levels in both net sales and earnings. During the year, Aventus and ClearPath were deployed with new customers, and we took important steps in product development, including the ClearPath app, new features for On-Time performance, and improved collaboration between the cockpit and ground operations. For the first time, we are seeing that the market is ready for expanded collaboration between airlines and air traffic control. During the autumn, we initiated the sharing of real-time data with air traffic controllers, and the initial results are very promising and further strengthen customer value.

With strengthened organization, solid profitability, and a pipeline of customers in testing phases, we enter 2026 with strong conditions for continued growth. At the same time, we note longer decision-making processes among some customers in today's more uncertain global environment. During 2026, we also expect new and expanded strategic partnerships that will enable new products and higher value for AVTECHs customers," said David Rytter, CEO.

"Full-year 2025 represents our strongest performance to date, and we are also experiencing growing interest in AVTECHs products. A Rule of 40 of 67.6 precent reflects a healthy balance between strong growth and profitability. The strengthened earnings development provides room for further broadening of the product portfolio.", said Ingvar Zöögling, Chairman of the Board

The full report for the fourth quarter will be published as planned in the interim report on February 6, 2026.

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.

