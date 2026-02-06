Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Year-End Report January - December 2025

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

2025 2025 2024 MSEK Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Net sales 12.9 12.3 9.3 Operating earnings before depreciation +5.0 +6.7 +5.0 Net earnings +4.0 +5.2 +4.2 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.070 +0.092 +0.074 ARR* 51.2 48.9 38.8 Rule of 40** 67.6% 84.2% 61.7% Cashflow +0.7 +5.9 +2.6 Cash and cash equivalents 33.9 33.2 27.4 Equity 58.5 54.5 47.1 Equity per share, SEK 1.04 0.96 0.83 Equity ratio, % 91.8% 92.7% 91.4%

* ARR = Net sales from the last month of the quarter × 12

** Rule of 40 = Sales growth % Y/Y + Operating margin % for the quarter

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 38.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, driven by new customer contracts. This represents the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history, despite a negative impact from an unfavorable USD/SEK exchange rate.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to MSEK 51.2 at the end of the period, representing an increase of 31.9 percent compared with Q4 2024.

Net earnings decreased by 5.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to higher personnel costs. Earnings were also affected by a non-recurring expense of approximately MSEK 1.1 related to the Swedish Tax Agency's decision regarding repayment of R&D tax deductions for 2023-2024. The decision will be appealed, during 2026

Cash flow for the fourth quarter was positive but was impacted by delayed customer payments expected to be received after the end of the period. Cash was also affected by the repayment of R&D tax deductions of MSEK 1.1 to the Swedish Tax Agency.

KEY FIGURES FOR THE FULL YEAR

For the full year 2025 consequently, net sales amounted to MSEK 47.4 (34.3), net earnings MSEK +17.0 (+12.6) and cashflow MSEK +6,5 (+4,6) compared with the full year 2024. This implies that net sales increased by 38,1 percent and net earnings increased by 35,1 percent compared to 2024.

EVENTS

The Board of Directors of AVTECH proposes a dividend to the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors of AVTECH Sweden AB proposes a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share, corresponding to approximately MSEK 5.6, and will convene the Annual General Meeting to decide on the matter. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. "The Board of Directors of AVTECH has decided to propose a dividend. Thanks to continued strong performance and a stable financial position, the Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share ahead of the Annual General Meeting in May. Even after the dividend, AVTECH will maintain a solid liquidity position, giving us the capacity to continue investing in the business and further strengthen our market position," says Ingvar Zöögling Chairman of the Board.

If the Annual General Meeting resolves on a dividend in accordance with the Board's proposal, the first day of trading without the right to receive the dividend will be Thursday, 21 May 2026. The proposed record date for the dividend is Friday, 22 May 2026. Provided that the Meeting approves the Board's proposal, the dividend is expected to be distributed on Wednesday, 27 May 2026 by Euroclear Sweden AB.

Philip Nordfeldt has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer

On 14 January, the company announced that Philip Nordfeldt has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 19 January 2026. He succeeds Christian Sandén, who has held the role since August 2025.

Philip has over 20 years of experience in both operational positions and commercial leadership within the aviation industry, SaaS, and B2B sales of data-driven systems. He has previously held senior commercial roles at SAS, Austrian Airlines, and the Lufthansa Group. Most recently, Philip served as co-founder and Head of Sales and Marketing at Data Talks. He has a strong background in go-to-market strategy, partnerships, and scalable growth in international environments.

As CCO, Philip will lead global Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Commercial Strategy, with a focus on expanding AVTECHs customer base, accelerating ARR growth, and increasing customer adoption of AVTECH's real-time services for flight efficiency, fuel savings, and turbulence avoidance. He will join the company's executive management team.

"I'm delighted to welcome Philip Nordfeldt to AVTECH as our new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He brings deep industry expertise and SaaS sales experience that are critical to accelerating AVTECH's growth and to meeting the high expectations of our customers and the market," said David Rytter, CEO, AVTECH.

"AVTECH has a compelling offering, a clear position in the aviation industry, and a proven track record of delivering customer value. I look forward to working with the team to advance our commercial strategy and support the company's continued growth," said Philip Nordfeldt, incoming Chief Commercial Officer.

AVTECH is in a dynamic and exciting phase of growth. This appointment supports the company's ambition to strengthen its commercial organization, capture market share, and solidify its market position. Following last year's additions and changes to the leadership team, AVTECH is enhancing its strategic capacity, scalability, and ability to meet rising demand as it takes the next leap in its growth journey.

AVTECH participates in two Swedish research projects funded by the Swedish Transport Administration

On 29 October, AVTECH announced its participation in two projects funded by the Swedish Transport Administration (2025-2028) that address inefficient arrivals and the climate impact of contrails (see press release); FriendlyTMA is developing dynamic STAR solutions to enable more punctual and fuel-efficient arrivals, while CONTRA is developing strategies to reduce contrail formation without compromising safety or efficiency. The projects build, among other things, on AVTECH's technology platform, currently in operation on more than 2,200 aircraft, and are carried out in collaboration with, among others, Linköping University and LFV, with the aim of combining sustainability, predictability, and operational efficiency.

AVTECH selected for EU projects to improve coordination and efficiency in air traffic system

After the end of the period, SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking confirmed that AVTECH has been selected to participate in three EU-funded projects within industrial research focusing on Trajectory-Based Operations (TBO). For AVTECH, the projects represent a total of approximately 40 people-months of work. The activities are planned to start in mid-2026 and continue through 2029.

"AVTECH's core mission is to help air traffic management, airports and airlines fly smarter-safer, greener, and more predictably. These projects build on our strengths in optimizing flight trajectories, real-time data sharing, aircraft performance, and advanced weather data. Through close collaboration with air traffic management, system providers, airlines, and academia, we will deliver tangible improvements for European air traffic management. AVTECH's selection for these projects is proof of our innovative strength and our position as a leading player in developing tomorrow's sustainable and efficient flight operations. The projects also create additional opportunities to demonstrate AVTECH's solution to more airlines and industry stakeholders," says David Rytter, CEO of AVTECH.

The Digital European Sky research and innovation programme aims to accelerate the transition to a green, climate-neutral, and digital Europe, strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of European industry, and create value for all stakeholders across aviation's value chain. AVTECH's participation will be an integral part of the company's research and innovation work over the coming years.

The projects address key challenges in modernising aviation and air traffic management, including capacity constraints, scalability, greener flights, and the responsible introduction of automation and AI.

Financial reports are available at:

www.avtech.aero/report



https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.