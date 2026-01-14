Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the opening bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to celebrate this important public-market milestone.

Predictiv AI builds and operates vertical AI platforms designed for real-world deployment across regulated and asset-intensive industries, including fleet and asset management, communications, and real estate. The Company's approach emphasizes workflow integration, compliance, and measurable execution over experimentation.

"Ringing the opening bell at the Canadian Securities Exchange is a proud milestone for Predictiv AI and our entire team," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "This moment reflects years of execution, resilience, and support from our partners and investors. This is just the beginning as we scale our vertical AI platforms and focus on long-term value creation as a Canadian public company."

The opening bell ceremony can be viewed on CSE TV.

About Predictiv AI Inc. Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai. Company Contact Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

