Das Instrument 5I4 GB00BF8J3Z99 BAKKAVOR GRP PLC LS -,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2026

The instrument 5I4 GB00BF8J3Z99 BAKKAVOR GRP PLC LS -,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2026



Das Instrument 9480 SE0015987946 SYNTHETICMR AB AK EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2026

The instrument 9480 SE0015987946 SYNTHETICMR AB AK EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.01.2026



Das Instrument NXG GB0032089863 NEXT PLC LS 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2026

The instrument NXG GB0032089863 NEXT PLC LS 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2026



Das Instrument LN00 CA2302663067 CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2026

The instrument LN00 CA2302663067 CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard