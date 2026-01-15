

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFR.SW, CFR.JO, CFRUY, CFRHF), a Swiss luxury goods company, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the third quarter, helped by the performance of almost all segments and regions.



For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Richemont posted total sales of EUR 6.399 billion, higher than EUR 6.150 billion in the same period last year.



Sales in the Americas region improved to EUR 1.740 billion from the prior year's EUR 1.647 billion.



Retail segment sales stood at EUR 4.601 billion as against EUR 4.382 billion in 2024.



Jewellery Maisons' business area registered sales of EUR 4.785 billion, compared with EUR 4.501 billion a year ago.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News