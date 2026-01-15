TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15
15 January 2026
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ( "TFIF"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities, have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 December 2025 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 22 January 2026
Record Date 23 January 2026
Payment Date 6 February 2026
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:+44 (0)1481 745001
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.
Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.comfor more information.