TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

15 January 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ( "TFIF"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities, have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 December 2025 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 22 January 2026

Record Date 23 January 2026

Payment Date 6 February 2026

Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.