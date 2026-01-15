Alstom S.A.: In Germany, Alstom to supply 26 additional Coradia Max trains for Baden-Württemberg

Fleet expansion for even more capacity and sustainability in Baden-Württemberg's regional transport

A contract worth around 500 million euros including maintenance and servicing for nearly 30 years

Coradia Max regional trains offering climate-friendly mobility with more comfort, more frequent and faster connections for passengers





15 January 2026 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract for the delivery of 26 additional double-decker trains of the Coradia Max type to the Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW). The order also includes an agreement for the maintenance of the vehicles until the end of 2055. The order value for the additional 26 trains and the long-term full-service contract is around 500 million euros1. The trains are scheduled to be delivered from mid to late 2028.

The order is part of an option contingent agreed in May 2022 as part of a major order for 130 Coradia Max trains and associated FlexCare Perform maintenance and servicing. At that time, the contract included the possibility of ordering up to 100 additional trains.

Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport of the State of Baden-Württemberg, said: "We are investing a total of around 3 billion euros in 156 state-of-the-art and comfortable Coradia Max trains. This puts us at the forefront in Germany with numerous new high-performance trains. We are thus creating capacity for the high passenger demand of recent years. More capacity helps where it is already full today. More comfort ensures that passengers feel comfortable on board with us. With these vehicles, we will be able to significantly improve local and regional transport services, especially after railway hub Stuttgart 21 goes into operation. We have made sure that the very powerful vehicles with high top speed are nevertheless energy-efficient. Baden-Württemberg is a pioneer in sustainable and climate-friendly mobility in rail transport. We attach great importance to high-quality vehicles."

Tim Dawidowsky, President for the Central and Northern Europe region at Alstom, said: "We are proud to be able to add another chapter to our cooperation with the state of Baden-Württemberg. The expansion of the Coradia Max fleet will offer passengers even more capacity, comfort and speed in regional transport. As a partner for long-term maintenance and servicing, we will make a decisive contribution to the reliable operation of the vehicles for decades to come."



Phased in from 2026

The double-decker trains will be introduced from December 2026 and will be gradually used on various routes in Baden-Württemberg. They will be made available to the railway companies DB Regio Baden-Württemberg and Arverio in rail network 35's Lot 1 and Lot 2 (Stuttgart-Bodensee-Netz) and will thus run on various Regionalexpress and Metropolexpress lines in the future.

With a top speed of 200 km/h, the Coradia Max train for Baden-Württemberg provides the fastest travel experience in German regional transport. The four-car trains consist of two double-decker control cars and two single-deck intermediate cars with a total of 380 seats. They have a length of 106 meters and can run in multiple traction. Powerful air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, charging facilities for mobile phones and laptops as well as reading lamps contribute to a pleasant travel experience.

High comfort, top speed and energy efficiency

In addition, lounge areas as well as conference and family compartments ensure a high level of comfort for all passenger needs, while spacious multi-purpose compartments offer space for large luggage, prams and bicycles. Wide single-leaf doors allow for quick entry and exit. The vehicles are designed to be barrier-free for travellers with mobility impairments. For example, the thresholds allow step-free access from the standard platform with a height of 760 mm above the top of the rails, and for stations with different platform heights, the vehicles have special lifts for passengers in wheelchairs. The trains are also equipped with modern signalling and automation technology as part of the lighthouse project "Digital Hub Stuttgart" (DKS), the first digitised railway hub in Germany. The trains will run in the well-known bwegt colours of white-yellow-black.

Coradia Max is a state-of-the-art low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU) with a top speed of up to 200km/h, offering a modular design that allows operators to choose the optimal configuration and interior. The trains have been designed with passenger comfort in mind, providing, among other things, air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, multiple charging options for mobile phones and laptops, reading lights, multi-purpose spaces for large luggage, prams and bicycles, as well as a range of facilities for people with reduced mobility. More than 500 Coradia Max have been ordered across Europe.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom's FlexCare Perform maintenance services are tailored to customer needs and operational requirements, from technical support with spares to fully outsourced maintenance solutions. Alstom maintains over 36,000 vehicles worldwide and is a trusted partner for servicing both Alstom and non-Alstom rail assets.

ALSTOM, Coradia Max and FlexCare Perform are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

1 This order was booked in the 3rd quarter of Alstom's 2025/2026 financial year. It is one of the 3 orders referred to in the Note to Investors published on 5 January 2026 ("Alstom awarded three contracts for a total value of approximately €2.5bn").