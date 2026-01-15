

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) issued an update on trading ahead of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2025, which will be announced on 5 March 2026. Revenue for the year increased to approximately 3.8 billion pounds compared to 3.4 billion pounds, prior year, driven by higher volumes, average selling prices and land sales. The Group expects to deliver 2025 Group operating profit of approximately 420 million pounds compared to 416.2 million pounds, last year.



Total Group completions including joint ventures were 11,229 compared to 10,593, previous year. UK home completions excluding joint ventures were in the middle of the company's guidance range at 10,614 compared to 9,972, prior year.



