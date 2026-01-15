The factory will be located in Jeddah and supply solar trackers across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.U.S. tracker manufacturer NextPower, formerly Nextracker, and Abunayyan Holding have completed the formation of their joint venture, in Saudi Arabia. NextPower Arabia will support the deployment of NextPower's photovoltaic and tracking technology solutions across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Headquartered in Riyadh, the joint venture will also establish a solar tracker manufacturing plant in Jeddah with an annual capacity of 12 GW. The factory is currently ...

